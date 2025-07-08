“It is basically possession by sun demons which is at work in the materialism of human beings.”



I am not a Steiner devotee, or defender, but I take his writings as part of a vital map that I sometimes consult, usually resulting in overwhelm. (Rudolf Steiner archive here.)

I look for people who understand the very real and present dangers of secular materialism, including in “science.” I try to avoid people with aborted souls. But these days, I mostly avoid most people, in case I get fooled again, or somebody switches on me.

Richard used to say, “Celia, let’s not try to understand demons, or pretend to be demon slayers.” We knew a man who was killed by them, or so he said, as he was dying. Fo this reason he refused medical treatment. I won’t name him, you would not know who he was anyway, but he was the one who claimed and maybe had, the highest insights in our circles into this whole matter.

What we know about “demons” is they seek at all times to break human bonds of love and fidelity. They love rudeness, coldness of heart, accusation, self importance, cruelty, mockery, and especially betrayal. Accusation is their top candy.

Sheer kindness, respect for others, and fidelity (where appropriate,) may be the only things worth cultivating. We can’t effect the “big picture” or big agenda.

I asked Grok, well aware of the irony, to explain the difference between Ahriman and Sorat, according to Rudolf Steiner:





I’ve been tracking this “annihilation of the human “I” “ for decades.

AIDS and Covid were Sorat projects. Their chief architects were “Sorat Men.”

It does no good to approach these things as mere scientific miscarriage. They only deploy “science” toward the goal of “absolute spiritual destruction.” Anybody who is still approaching this as mere scientific miscarriage is engaged in wishful thinking, at best, and at worst, promoting spiritual illiteracy by holding out the false light of the other side of the scientific coins.

To what does it lead? Is humanity helped by more denial of the soul’s needs?

I repeat myself.