What an unbelievably stoic, brave woman.

What has happened, and is happening, is by far the worst crime ever committed.

Story here.

I share these stories because it’s better than not sharing them.

We are living in the valley of death. What happens to any of us happens to all of us at a far more distant frequency.

We all struggle to fight off the feeling that in some way we have already died.

This time they did something worse than the atomic bombs, and worse than all wars combined.

Fauci’s memoir is coming out, by a major US publisher.

I ask myself: Deep down, do they know what they did?

The daily challenge is not to disassociate. To bear witness— since every person still alive now, is either a victim of the shots, or a witness.