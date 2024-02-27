Ontario Woman Paralyzed From Neck Down After Moderna Booster Is Twice Offered To Euthanize Herself By Medical Staff: One MD Recorded Saying Vaccines Caused It
Another Suggested She Get Psychological Evaluation; Her Bowels Are Even Paralyzed And She Can't Even Turn Herself, And Is Helpless If No Helper Arrives
What an unbelievably stoic, brave woman.
What has happened, and is happening, is by far the worst crime ever committed.
Story here.
I share these stories because it’s better than not sharing them.
We are living in the valley of death. What happens to any of us happens to all of us at a far more distant frequency.
We all struggle to fight off the feeling that in some way we have already died.
This time they did something worse than the atomic bombs, and worse than all wars combined.
Fauci’s memoir is coming out, by a major US publisher.
I ask myself: Deep down, do they know what they did?
The daily challenge is not to disassociate. To bear witness— since every person still alive now, is either a victim of the shots, or a witness.
They know exactly what they did! They know exactly what they are doing!
My father was scouted from law enforcement in his early 20’s, specifically from the LAPD just after graduating from the academy, and groomed to become part of the intel / FBI / CIA. He was put on a non-disclose, but as a young boy he shared with me how these people operate, their worldview, and where they plan to take the world...how they want to transform it. This grooming / training happened during the early 1970’s with my father...even way back then they were planning behind the scenes future global strategies that, suffice it to say, sounded back then to me like ‘Brave New World’ sci-fi. However, now most all the things my dad shared with me as a young boy are taking place currently. He even used to tell me about how they were planning to conquer the world using engineered global virus attacks.
He told me about how they compromise people by exploiting their vices and then capturing acts on camera. And much much more....thankfully dad wanted nothing to do with it, and opted out to go back to just being a street cop. He served 40 years as a good guy who sincerely wanted to “protect and to serve” his community. But died suddenly and mysteriously in perfectly good health at the age of 60. The stories he told me from the 40,000 ft view inside the mindset of the elites, is enough to write a book....but then it would look exactly like everything we are seeing being rolled out on the world right now.
What's helpful to understand is that those in power have an incredibly strong need to control information so when they know in advance that a phenomenon will occur such as vaccine injury, for various reasons they need to fake it in advance of it really happening. It's a kind predictive programming maybe? I'm really not sure but immediately I saw the story about allegedly vaccine-injured 12 year-old Maddie de Garay at the beginning of the vaccine rollout I smelt a rat - it's not, of course, that thousands upon thousands - millions it seems - of people really aren't being vaccine-injured - of course they are - but they want to present that truth their way, not with the real victims but with fake ones. Interesting article by blogger, Stephers, on Maddie de Garay with my comment at top:
https://pieceofmindful.com/2021/07/01/calling-all-critical-thinkers/
I smelt a rat with this one which seems like predictive programming for MAID. So we're told:
"She recounts going to a vaccination drive and the police being there. She found that odd and questioned why the police were present. According to Kayla, people were upset that Moderna was being given out instead of Pfizer, and that was the reason for the police presence."
So while Kayla allegedly finds the police presence odd I find the claim of their presence for the reason given implausible. Notice the use of the expression "according to". Very common in psyops is the use of words casting doubt - another very common one being "alleged". Of course, it's perfectly appropriate to use terms of doubt where it applies but in psyops their use often feels a bit "off".
She had her Moderna booster on Jan 11 (111) and then on Feb 22 (222) her life took an irreversible turn.
Her second FB page seem very strange - very typical in psyops for strange FB pages. Loads and loads and loads of posts but no friends while the other has 142 friends. Why are there two pages and one with lots of posts but no friends?
https://www.facebook.com/kayla.pollock.12/
https://www.facebook.com/kayla.pollock.73 (no friends but loads of posts)
My guess is that Kayla really is a quadriplegic but probably not from vaccine injury and her "predictive programming" story is being told to raise money for her - no problem with raising money for her condition but the way it's done? People who are vulnerable are exploited for these things. Makes me sick.
https://givesendgo.com/kaylapollock