Jude Roberts, our dear friend, wrote this anthem which was a few years ahead of its time; It all began at my sister’s home in Kerhonkson, NY, when Jude played it for us the first time:





We decided to make a proper recording of it, then later a professional video.

I played the role of producer —got Greg Reese onboard—and played…cowbell.

This studio version features Mike Merenda, of The Mammals, and his wife Ruth Ungar, as well as Rob Norris, of The Bongos fame.

Jude and Mike are making waves with their fantastic new band Red Pill Friends, who I wrote about here.

It could easily go viral in the matter of Danser Encore, in 2020, as a period piece and anthem of the counter-revolution.

Except for the fact that…we’re all shell-shocked and worn down from this unfathomable Covid nightmare, which lingers on our souls like sediment, where once we had a degree of levity.

Still, if you like it, help it go viral.