Our Profound Disrespect Of The Importance of Water For Health—Not Quantity, Quality
A Fascinating Conversation With Norbert Heuser
I am only 25 minutes into this and I felt a strong urge to share it right away.
I get so sad when I encounter my failure to appreciate water, until now.
Not once in decades of harrowing battles about the cause of this or the cause of that did anybody mention water. (Except Gerald Pollock.)
“Water is more important than food.”
“DNA, the building blocks …
