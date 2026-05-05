The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Helge's avatar
Helge
1h

Never forget...impossible to forgive.....never before has the global community been subjected to such BLATANT BARBARISM/unhinged destruction/MASS MURDER in REAL TIME, daily....the ILLEGAL USURPERS have no idea what they are doing TO THEMSELVES...WHAT are they actually thinking.....??? LONG LIVE PALESTINE!

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
1h

What started as a fight against terrorists turned into a land grabbing genocide.

With these proofs of the devastation is it any wonder people have hate for the oppressor?

Excellent photos. Sad and gut wrenching.

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