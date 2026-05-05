Palestinian Photographer Saher Alghorra Awarded Pulitzer Prize For 'Breaking News Photography;' Hailed As A "Haunting, Sensitive Series Showing The Devastation And Starvation In Gaza.."
Here Are Some Of His Photographs
This begs the question: If a photojournalist is awarded the Pulitzer, and the Pulitzer Committee uses the words “devastation and starvation,” and publishes his photos—what becomes of those who denied the atrocities, and the starvation? Like, say, Editor In Chief Of CBS News, Bari Weiss?
Never forget...impossible to forgive.....never before has the global community been subjected to such BLATANT BARBARISM/unhinged destruction/MASS MURDER in REAL TIME, daily....the ILLEGAL USURPERS have no idea what they are doing TO THEMSELVES...WHAT are they actually thinking.....??? LONG LIVE PALESTINE!
What started as a fight against terrorists turned into a land grabbing genocide.
With these proofs of the devastation is it any wonder people have hate for the oppressor?
Excellent photos. Sad and gut wrenching.