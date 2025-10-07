The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
5h

All I was doing was nailing one nail into a wall. No rabbit holes. No misdirection. I don't feel confused.

I just felt the facts about the security detail and the blame shift, and the absence of lawsuits, was worthy of pointing out, reporting. By itself and not connected to the whole morass.

I have no plans to become engulfed by this tar baby. Only the occasional item. (facts.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Hoon's avatar
Carol Hoon
10h

My main issue is that they did nothing when he went down. If my friend had just been shot, I'd be screaming and trying to stop the bleeding. They did NOTHING. Except pull the video card out of the camera. Who the hell thinks of a thing like that when your man just got shot? There was no chaos, no shouting, no helping the guy. It's beginning to look fake to me. Or they were just grossly incompetent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture