Passing The Buck & Fighting Conspiracies: TPUSA Blames Campus Police For Kirk Shooting
More Strange Things That Make No Sense. Why No Lawsuit Against "Rockhouse Integrity Group" For Failing To Keep Kirk Alive?
Clip here.
*Andrew Kolvet is TPUSA Exec and Producer of The Charlie Kirk Podcast.
Veteran reporter Margaret Menge who clarified, or “broke” the facts around CK’s security that day:
Link to her article here.
These comments follow the John K. Amanchukwu Sr. video linked above:
No lawsuits?
Note: I will occasionally cover small isolated things in the CK OP, but only one at a time, and mostly strictly factual.
All I was doing was nailing one nail into a wall. No rabbit holes. No misdirection. I don't feel confused.
I just felt the facts about the security detail and the blame shift, and the absence of lawsuits, was worthy of pointing out, reporting. By itself and not connected to the whole morass.
I have no plans to become engulfed by this tar baby. Only the occasional item. (facts.)
My main issue is that they did nothing when he went down. If my friend had just been shot, I'd be screaming and trying to stop the bleeding. They did NOTHING. Except pull the video card out of the camera. Who the hell thinks of a thing like that when your man just got shot? There was no chaos, no shouting, no helping the guy. It's beginning to look fake to me. Or they were just grossly incompetent.