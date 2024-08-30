Share this postPeak Woke Psychosis: German Supermarket Chain, Panicked Over Populist AfD's Rising Popularity, Launces Campaign Against The Color Blue, Calls Blueberries "Fascist:" It Backfires, Thankfullyceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPeak Woke Psychosis: German Supermarket Chain, Panicked Over Populist AfD's Rising Popularity, Launces Campaign Against The Color Blue, Calls Blueberries "Fascist:" It Backfires, ThankfullyThis Is The Nation That Gave The World Beethoven, Bach, Handel, Brahms and Many More, Not to Mention Goethe And So On And So On—Laugh Or Cry? Read Article By Eugyppius HereCelia FarberAug 30, 202462Share this postPeak Woke Psychosis: German Supermarket Chain, Panicked Over Populist AfD's Rising Popularity, Launces Campaign Against The Color Blue, Calls Blueberries "Fascist:" It Backfires, Thankfullyceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19ShareRead the whole of Eugyppius: A Plague Chronicle’s ’ jaw-dropping article here.62Share this postPeak Woke Psychosis: German Supermarket Chain, Panicked Over Populist AfD's Rising Popularity, Launces Campaign Against The Color Blue, Calls Blueberries "Fascist:" It Backfires, Thankfullyceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19SharePrevious
I sometimes toss blueberries on my Frosted Fascist Flakes for breakfast. My wife found my behavior more strange than usual as I was goose-stepping around the kitchen in my pajamas. But I've seen the error of my ways, and from now on my cereal gets red red strawberries only.
I love fascistberries. I eat them every day. Do Germans know that blue is the color of Democrat brand here in the US? They better watch their step, lest Kamala Chameleon hear about this attack on her tribe's brand!