PenetrateThe Ostensible: It Was Not Possible For Trump To Violate The Espionage Act
Did you know: All Former Presidents get a Federally Funded Office, with staff, security clearances, and SECRET SERVICE protection?
My new favorite source on all this: Mike Davis. Former Chief Counsel for Nominations, U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and (fascinatingly) Law Clerk, Justice Gorsuch.
This tweet stunned me today:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.