The Truth Barrier
Persuasion Expert Reveals The ONE Feature Needed To Know You Are Engulfed In A Psy-Op
Covid Was "Textbook" Psy-Op, He Says
Celia Farber
Feb 26, 2025
Link to clip here.
I wonder what kept people like me and my husband from buying into the psy opts?
I never for one minute thought about taking the jabs bad. I was alive and remembered the swine flu roll out in the seventies. I got the measles and the chicken pox when I was a kid, yet I still had to be jabbed in order to attend public schools. Maybe it’s because I was taught about natural immunity. Yes, that used to be a thing.
Now, they are admitting flu shots are worthless and may even be bad. But, they still recommend for those over 65. Ever notice how they always go after the little kids and the elderly? The two most vulnerable segments of our society?
D'uh. All psyops are textbook, that's an important feature. You can recognise them instantly when you know the MO but for some reason people stubbornly refuse to learn it.
1. First and foremost - Revelation of the Method.
They always tell you with signs so as soon as they showed us people falling flat on their faces and laid out on hospital floors and numerous other things that had ZERO credibility we were told loud and clear, "Hey, suckers we're subjecting you yet again to one of our relentless psyops."
2. In psyops they do what they want for real and fake the rest - it's a psyop right, they're FOOLING you and they want to FOOL you, MOCK you, LAUGH at you so they ain't doing things they don't actually want for real ... why spoil the fun and minimise the mockery element. The greater the MOCKERY the more FUN for them. They pride themselves on their Emperor's New Clothes techniques. And they've had millennia to perfect them without people catching on. So if they don't want it they won't do it, only if they want it. Did they want a virus? Nooooooooo, they only wanted our BELIEF in a virus, it was only our BELIEF. So there was no virus ... although there are certainly other things happening making people sick - each time they introduce new technology people get sick.