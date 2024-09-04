Perversions Convening Over Gaza's Children: Genocide, "Vaccines" And Virtue Signaling: Vanessa Beeley's Dispatches Capture The Fact That The Purest Horror Unfolded A New Hidden Fold
I look at that sleeping baby boy with his little dungarees and bless the sheer fact he is able to sleep, and disappear to another world. But then he has to wake up again. What does his T-shirt say? “Time to…” something.
Almost always, the children of Gaza have American T shirts, or at least with English words on them, often with Disney themes.
“Children are the Zionist target.”
What I address in the headline, the “new hidden fold” in a tapestry of horror thought not to be able to extend into any additional horror—this is a principle of Satanism.
About that polio vax...this is what they are getting.
Indian doctors blame the Gates vaccine campaign for a devastating non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP) epidemic that paralyzed 490,000 children beyond expected rates between 2000 and 2017.
In 2017, the Indian government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and asked Gates and his vaccine policies to leave India. NPAFP rates dropped precipitously. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reluctantly admitted that the global explosion in polio is predominantly vaccine strain.
The most frightening epidemics in Congo, Afghanistan, and the Philippines, are all linked to Gates vaccines. In fact, by 2018, 70% of global polio cases were Gates vaccine strain.
I watched numerous msm videos this morning virtue signaling about the children of Gaza getting "polio vaccines". We can now expect a real outbreak of vaccine created polio to occur in Gaza.
What a warped world we live in.