Let’s rejoice that he lived, that he enriched us all, and held so movingly to vanishing scientific moral standards others forsook, as we mourn him, and pray for Siggi, Max, and the rest of the Duesberg family.

For days, since I heard, I have known I would not find words. Over time, I’ll try. In 2004, I wrote this, recording the basic of what they did to him, and what he endured.

The world owes a huge debt to this man, and his family. We will, over time, hear more from them. For now, I can tell you that they were with him, and it was peaceful.

On Jan 27, I will be partaking a CDH panel (link forthcoming) and will use my time to show a short memorial film in the making, trying to press his epic, unbelievable life, into 6 minutes.

It’s wonderful to be reminded how much joy Peter got from his son, his wife Siggi, and their cherished dog Moritz. He is also survived by three daughters from his first marriage.

Peter and Moritz

Peter and Siggi

Peter and Max

We miss you Peter, and we love you. Rest now.

Tribute, Quotes, And Film Clips About Peter Duesberg From Joan Shenton, here.