Peter's Denial: A Very Human Thing, Wanting To Be Part Of The Crowd
"When You Are In A Crowd, You Become Absolutely Possessed By The Crowd."
I often post this Rene Girard clip during Easter week. I enjoy listening to it, despite its poor audio quality.
“So what does Peter do? He wants to show he is one of them. And the only way to show you are part of a crowd is to join in scapegoating.”
I know a remarkable group of volunteers who studied and continue to study the Pfizer clinical trial data. Some lost their jobs, all were mocked, especially from family, but they did not bend to the masses.
I appreciate the wisdom spoken here, though I'm not a Christian nor "religious" in any conventional sense. We are a herd creature, we humans, for sure. We love & need deeply to fit in, to belong. So we do an awful lot of dumb & even cruel & criminal stuff, to feel like part of the crowd. Maybe our developmental task now, as a species, is to transcend all this conformity stuff that's so deeply wired in us, & learn to be non-conformists - in a good way. I see another comment here by someone, about the Pfizer trial data, & people who spoke truth & didn't waver. Good role models for us all!