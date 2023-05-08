Peterson: Characteristics Of Online Trolls: Hiding Behind Fake Names, Spewing Derisive, Derogatory Things That Would Get Them Punched If They Had The Courage To Say It To People's Faces
Urges Social Media To Insist On Real Names: I have always said this. If you don't use your real name, you're not a legitimate "voice," you're just a spiteful coward
Characteristics of online trolls and bullies, according to Jordan Peterson, psychologist:
—Anonymous names, usually with aspects of the demonic, and/or self denigrating.
—Narcissistic
—Resentful
—Alone/isolated
”They’re not even human anymore.”
“In my estimation, they’re literally a demonic force.”
