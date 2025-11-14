Pharma Swallows MAHA: Understanding The MAHA Identity Crisis: Hatfill And Delaney, Once Pushed Out Of HHS, Decided To Talk. What They Had To Say Was Not At All Reassuring
"They Didn't Want The Status Quo Changed. And They've Jumped Into Bed With Pharma."
This is a very shocking broadcast, in which Hatfill and Delaney describe how Secretary Kennedy’s commands are directly thwarted at HHS.
Apparently, “…everybody’s kind of afraid of their own shadow in there.”
It’s a case study in power, duplicity, and loss.
“We lost our momentum,” says Dr. Hatfill at one point. “We had a chance to put these people on the ropes.”
Broadcast link here.
If you think for a minute that the HHS is going to decouple from its big pharma owners, you are smoking something you shouldn't be smoking. The RFK thing is all for show. Millions of people now think that the HHS is going to get ethics and religion and stop allowing big pharma to poison and murder millions with its deadly drugs, vaccines and mRNA substances.
The exact opposite is going to happen as parts of the HHS are quietly planning for the next fake pandemic. The HHS is allowing big pharma to develop dozens of new mRNA poisons that will NEVER be tested in humans. Big pharma control and profits rule as they are part of the depopulation agenda and the HHS is playing right along.
So maybe a few food poisons are eliminated. They will be replaced by big pharma toxins.
Kennedy said in September that it was Charlie Kirk who made the deal between him and Trump. So, can we say that MAHA is the brainchild of Kirk?
Tucker Carlson has published a video titled "Who is Thomas Crooks?". Watching it now.
There is an old book called "Strong's Concordance of the Bible". It's a book that catalogues and analyzes single words. The English word crook (the staff of the shepherd) corresponds with the Hebrew word "shebet" which can also be translated as "tribe" or "clan".
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/7625.htm
So, who was Charlie Kirk? Why does his disappearance coincide with the dismantling of MAGA, MAHA, and the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank? Why does all of this coincide with the mainstreaming of the sordid Nick Fuentes? Why do so many Americans are so utterly obsessed with "immigration" (both pro and against) and they spare not one second thinking in mass poisoning, genocide, energy production, military control of trade routes and choke points in the whole world? Why do Americans care more about the News and Politics and the Movies than they care about their health?
How come people came to be so utterly convinced that the most crooked people on earth, the politicians, are exactly the perfect type of people to control health care, medicine, research, drug safety, public health, agriculture and husbandry, water, etc.?