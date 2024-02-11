Tonight it was raining, I walked my usual route up to the Alhambra, the air, sounds, rushing brooks, waterfalls, it was like being in an enchanted kingdom. She helps me heal. (I call The Alhambra “she.”)
About my fortress.
Tonight it was raining, I walked my usual route up to the Alhambra, the air, sounds, rushing brooks, waterfalls, it was like being in an enchanted kingdom. She helps me heal. (I call The Alhambra “she.”)
About my fortress.
No posts
Photos From This Evening's Walk
Celia, you are a photojournalist too!--great pics. Sharing beauty. Wonderful.
Very nice. I love how the rain softens both the lighting and the images.
Great composition too.