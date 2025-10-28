It finally arrived.

I removed it from the package, opened it to the first page.

I have it, also, in my bookshelf in Granada, where there are not many books. I picked it up in a small bookstore, and thought I would eventually be able to read it in Spanish.



A few days ago, Roger posted an Andrés Segovia video, and I went from there to an Andrés Segovia documentary. He spoke with such loving enthusiasm about Jiménez—singled out, among all the Andalusian writers he was friends with, and admired.

Juan Ramón Jiménez suffered from crippling depressions, set off initially by the death of his father when he was 18. He was once hospitalized for severe depression for eight whole months.

I wonder what methods they had then, to try to help him, or if anything worked.

I wonder also, whether Platero existed in “real life.” It’s hard to find any information on this.

This is the opening:

He reminds me of Rafa!



I miss my cats.

But they’re well taken care of.

Two days after he learned he had received the Nobel Prize in literature, in 1956, Jimenez’ lost his beloved wife, Zenobia.

Sometimes I just write about things that have nothing to do with anything current.

When “current” things leave us empty, and nothing makes us smile.

Like Platero.