It finally arrived.
I removed it from the package, opened it to the first page.
I have it, also, in my bookshelf in Granada, where there are not many books. I picked it up in a small bookstore, and thought I would eventually be able to read it in Spanish.
A few days ago, Roger posted an Andrés Segovia video, and I went from there to an Andrés Segovia documentary. He spoke with such loving enthusiasm about Jiménez—singled out, among all the Andalusian writers he was friends with, and admired.
Juan Ramón Jiménez suffered from crippling depressions, set off initially by the death of his father when he was 18. He was once hospitalized for severe depression for eight whole months.
I wonder what methods they had then, to try to help him, or if anything worked.
I wonder also, whether Platero existed in “real life.” It’s hard to find any information on this.
This is the opening:
He reminds me of Rafa!
I miss my cats.
But they’re well taken care of.
Two days after he learned he had received the Nobel Prize in literature, in 1956, Jimenez’ lost his beloved wife, Zenobia.
Sometimes I just write about things that have nothing to do with anything current.
When “current” things leave us empty, and nothing makes us smile.
Like Platero.
I would read anything of his based on the one superbly subtle short verse -
I AM NOT I.
I am this one
Walking beside me whom I do not see.
Whom at times I manage to visit,
And at other times I forget.
The one who remains silent when I talk.
The one who forgives, sweet, when I hate,
The one who takes a walk when I am indoors,
The one who will remain standing when I die.
Great post. Such a great work, and so ignored. Everything before the 1930s is forgotten.
Not a book for children, but a book about childhood.
For a while they pushed this book to children in public schools. No one liked it.
If I remember well, the death of Platero is very natural and calm, and the narrator takes it with a simple and pure sadness, not with a sense of tragedy. A famous passage about a butterfly, which is the soul of Platero. It was not a symbol, but a real butterfly and the privilege of poets to turn symbols into animals. That may reconcile you with real butterflies, Celia.
If people with depression have any advantage by Nature, it must be understanding the changes of life by heart, not by reason.