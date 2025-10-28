The Truth Barrier

Yvette Worrall
10h

I would read anything of his based on the one superbly subtle short verse -

I AM NOT I.

I am this one

Walking beside me whom I do not see.

Whom at times I manage to visit,

And at other times I forget.

The one who remains silent when I talk.

The one who forgives, sweet, when I hate,

The one who takes a walk when I am indoors,

The one who will remain standing when I die.

certifiably Roger W. Former
10h

Great post. Such a great work, and so ignored. Everything before the 1930s is forgotten.

Not a book for children, but a book about childhood.

For a while they pushed this book to children in public schools. No one liked it.

If I remember well, the death of Platero is very natural and calm, and the narrator takes it with a simple and pure sadness, not with a sense of tragedy. A famous passage about a butterfly, which is the soul of Platero. It was not a symbol, but a real butterfly and the privilege of poets to turn symbols into animals. That may reconcile you with real butterflies, Celia.

If people with depression have any advantage by Nature, it must be understanding the changes of life by heart, not by reason.

