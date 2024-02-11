Outtake #1 from What’s Happening In The Medical Freedom Movement, Jan, 2023, by Tessa Lena

“In the beginning, people bonded with each other, coming from different ends of the political spectrum, religion, culture, musical taste, and ethnic background. We bonded with each other over being abused by the state, betrayed by The Science, abandoned and insulted by old friends and loved ones over our views on “COVID.” We were so traumatized that we could barely talk about anything besides the abuse and—the weirdest thing—our conspiracy theories coming true, one by one, before our very own eyes.

“But as time went by, and the water kept warming up slowly, the initial shock wore out. And while the things stayed kind of batshit, no one was getting thrown into camps, and the world was still spinning—so the feeling of “normalcy” returned, although the “normal” was sour. And with the return to “normalcy,” many people got tired of strung-out purity, and, in addition to artificial interferences, straight out regular bad habits, held back initially, returned.”

Outtake #2

“Different habits, different reactions

“The way we reacted to COVID abuse over time differed from person to person. Each person brought their energy and their habits to the mix.

The pure brought the purity

The fearless brought the courage

The grifters brought the grift

The business-oriented brought the market slicing vibe and the confident promotional tone

The spies brought many sophisticated tricks

Those used to being in charge and looked up to carried it over to the Medical Freedom Movement, and made it a point to lead the pack

Those who were already feeling like weirdos and outcasts in the pre-COVID world, carried over the trauma, the skepticism, a bitter feeling, great suspicion for anyone enjoying success, and the “5D chess”

“My existential view is that all of us, sincere people, have a unique role to play, and that there is no “one way” to fight the Great Reset. I also think that we are dealing with the same set of choices, habits, spiritual initiations, and tricksters’ tricks that have been around for a very long time.”

Outtake #3

“Please guard your heart and don’t allow it to be broken by any splits, any unbelievable lies, any shocking discoveries, any events that may take the ground from underneath your feet.”

—Tessa Lena, What’s Happening In The Medical Freedom Movement?

The whole article here.