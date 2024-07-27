Pod-watch: A Kamala Harris Speech Analysis That Reveals The Disturbing Effect Of Deflection, Filler and New Age Jargon In Her Manner Of Speaking
Thank you to Marianne Giosa for this. I know it counts as mockery and satire but I actually think speech distortion, use of language, is of extreme importance to the survival of a civilization, and this captures precisely the danger of this kind of non-language language.
If you do not understand what a person is saying, (on a regular basis,) ie that person uses language to obscure meaning, you may want to withdraw, and accept that you will never change it. As soon as a person uses language for deflection, persuasion, concealment, manipulation, obscuring, idealizing, or uninvited fridge magnet wisdom—you’re on slippery ground. You will never be able to get through to the person, nor can they hear you.
I think what they’re doing instead of bi-lateral communication is some kind of domination, involving NLP.
Auto-laughter is another interesting tic. Why does she perpetually laugh when nothing is funny? What does this achieve? I guess it creates a kind of vaporizing effect on everything diabolical she does, because her laughter makes us think she is a creature of joy?
I don’t know.
She is using a style of hypnotic induction.
Hypnosis, is “a particular altered state of hyper-suggestibility brought about in an individual by a combination of relaxation, fixation of attention, and suggestion.” Second, hypnosis is also “bypassing the ‘critical factor’ and setting up acceptable selective thinking.” Probably the hypnotic statements that Harris is using (like "unburdened by what has been") were written by none other than Obama, who used equally ridiculous statements. Obama’s hypnotic command that “a light will shine down from somewhere, it will light upon you, you will experience an epiphany, and you will say to yourself, ‘I have to vote for Barack’” being one such nonsense, "now is the time" and "yes we can" being others. Harris also uses ultra-slow speaking tone, anchoring gestures with her fingers, and banalities linked to unrelated things, to install a subconscious message, in the same way Obama did. In the 2008 primaries, Obama made the following nonsensical remark to rapturous applause: "because you believed (pause) that this year must be different than all the rest (pause); because you chose (pause) to listen not to your doubts or your fears (pause) but to your greatest hopes and highest aspirations (pause), tonight we mark the end of(pause) one historic journey (pause) with the beginning of another (pause) – a journey (pause) that will bring a new and better day to America. (pause) Because of you (pause) tonight, I can stand here and say that I will be (pause) the Democratic nominee (pause) for President of the United States of America.” It seems to me that Harris is being coached to use the same sorts of deliberate disrupting, pacing and leading techniques in order to hyper-suggest people into a state of unconscious lack of critical thinking - and to vote for her, just because she suggests it. These textbook hypnosis induction patterns make your conscious mind imagine things and drift off to another time and place using imagination while the speaker tricks you into believing that she is an authority that must be listened to for no other reason than she is there, regardless of her total lack of any qualities or experience or successes of any sort (as with Obama).
Another example is connecting "Bidenomics" with "what America can be". This is a hypnotic suggestion since neither are explained but are linked as indisputable truths, and is a way of inducing trance in the inattentive watcher and then installing an anchored instruction about "all of us". There is a pattern in the surface structure of the words that overlays the hidden rhythm of the deeper structure which is what induces obedience via a combination of the cackling laughter with specific hand gestures. All weak-minded "Blues" will simply do as they are being instructed without having to think at all about any real facts.
She may as well be telling them that they are goldfish on a bicycle and therefore should vote for her. They will believe it.
Every young woman's goal in life should be to strive to be the opposite of Kamala.