Thank you to Marianne Giosa for this. I know it counts as mockery and satire but I actually think speech distortion, use of language, is of extreme importance to the survival of a civilization, and this captures precisely the danger of this kind of non-language language.

Link to Elsa Kurt clip here.

If you do not understand what a person is saying, (on a regular basis,) ie that person uses language to obscure meaning, you may want to withdraw, and accept that you will never change it. As soon as a person uses language for deflection, persuasion, concealment, manipulation, obscuring, idealizing, or uninvited fridge magnet wisdom—you’re on slippery ground. You will never be able to get through to the person, nor can they hear you.

I think what they’re doing instead of bi-lateral communication is some kind of domination, involving NLP.

Auto-laughter is another interesting tic. Why does she perpetually laugh when nothing is funny? What does this achieve? I guess it creates a kind of vaporizing effect on everything diabolical she does, because her laughter makes us think she is a creature of joy?

I don’t know.