I did try to watch Bad Bunny, tried to understand his enormous international appeal, and his determination to not only sing exclusively in Spanish, but in a Spanish that actual Spaniards report they do not understand a word of.

I just feel that he is projecting something mocking, and I still don’t “get” what the enormous big deal is about him. But then again, I don’t quite understand a lot of rap, except maybe Kanye West, and a few others. Bad Bunny performs exclusively in Spanish. It feels like we’re in trouble over something, but I’m not sure what.

Alot of NFL players are mad, sensing he is sharply political, and anti-American. They were also mad when they heard he was going to perform in a dress. (I don’t think he did, but he threatened to.)

Just discovered that his lyrics are extremely misogynistic and pornographic. (Obscenity warning,)

The plot thickens. This guy thinks Bad Bunny is a plant for a communist agenda. It certainly reeks of a major OP. Feels like some kind of attack, for sure. He’s profane.

This all made me want to watch Marc Anthony videos.

I consider Marc Anthony to be a great artist and singer. He’s the son of Puerto Rican immigrants to New York, and the top selling salsa artist of all time. I don’t understand how J.Lo could leave him for Ben Affleck. Please explain.

But seriously, what is up with this neo-Puerto Rican op? I have lived in (formerly known as) Spanish Harlem for over 32 years.

New York is Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico is New York.

What is the problem?

Here are two classic Marc Anthony songs. Like Michael Jackson, he gives of himself as an artist. It’s a hard to define quality, that makes the audience feel uplifted and engaged, no matter what age.

This has to be an OP. (The Bad Bunny phenomenon.)