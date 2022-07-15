WANTED Posters In Switzerland For Covid and WEF Figureheads, As Rage Rises On The Streets All Across Europe
Will They Soon Not Be Able To Appear In Public? Is This Why So Many WEF Leaders Are Resigning?
Names I was able to catch are here. If they have Wikipedia page in English, I have linked it.)
Lukas Engelberger
Giorgio Meriani
Dr. Christine Meier
Silvia Steiner
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.