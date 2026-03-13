“There will be this cleansing of understanding, and also, a lot of laughter.”

—Ole Dammegard

Breaking a short silence—

I’ve been traveling; Am attending to some testing of self, for health reasons, at a clinic I trust. (More on this later, as MYHA health reportage resumes.)

Now let’s pivot.

If by chance you are in a position to travel to Bali, Indonesia, in late April, there is a genuinely fascinating retreat being led by Ole and Kim Dammegard you may not want to miss.

Ole will be teaching how to decode the world’s illusions, and find your inner integrity and strength again—not by fear, avoidance, or blind adherence to popular “conspiracy theories,” but rather, by a self-nourishing method of mapping new roads out of propaganda’s dark villages, where joy can be reclaimed once illusions are de-coded. Not individual illusions but rather, the illusion code itself.

Message from Ole, here.





Link here to a short conversation in which Ole Dammegard and Mark Bajerski discuss the retreat.

And here below is the text Ole Dammegard sent me when I asked him to describe the event to Truth Barrier’s audience:





Stop Searching Through the Screen. Your Circle Awaits.

You see the world differently. The truth you carry can feel like a solitary weight in a noisy, distracted world. You read, you research, you connect in fragments online… but you crave more. You crave the real thing. A living, breathing conversation. A hand on your shoulder saying, “I see you. I feel it, too. You are not crazy. You are in the process of becoming more aware.”

This is your invitation to step out of the lonely, digital echo chamber and into the sacred, vibrant heart of Bali, the island of the Gods. To stand, finally, shoulder-to-shoulder with your kind.

This is the DammeGuardians Retreat. A crossing point into your new reality.

Imagine this: You are surrounded, not by noise, but by jungle song and mountain air. You are seated in a circle of fellow truth-seekers—awake, kind, courageous souls from across the globe. Here, with Ole “Arjuna” Dammegard as your guide, the decoding of the world’s illusions becomes a shared journey. No fear. No dogma. Just the profound clarity that comes when light-minded people align in person. This is where insight becomes embodied. This is where your “knowing” finds its tribe.

For seven amazing days, you will not just talk about truth, you will live it. You will feel it in the grounding embrace of ancient jungle and sacred waterfalls. You will cultivate it through daily practices that build unshakable inner resilience.

You will participate it in conversations of raw, honest depth—the kind that simply cannot happen through a screen. You will witness it as manipulation narratives unravel in live sessions, leaving you clear-eyed and powerfully anchored.

In addition, you will rest, recalibrate, and remember your purpose within a space held by your new, lifelong friends.

This retreat is for you if your heart whispers:

“I see what’s happening, and I am ready to stand strong, calm, and sovereign.”

“I am done feeling isolated in my understanding. I want my community.”

“My soul is calling for the next version of me, and I am ready to answer.”

You will leave Bali not just informed, but transformed. Not just awake, but anchored. You will carry home the unbreakable bonds of your new global tribe, the unwavering strength of your own spirit, and the living memory of what happens when we dare to connect in real life.

The circle is intimate. The experience is profound. The places are very limited.

Your Next Step Matters: When you are ready to claim your place, please use the affiliate link provided (available shortly). By joining through this link, you directly support the spread of independent truth work and make future gatherings like this possible. You become part of the mission.

If this call resonates in your bones…

If you feel that magnetic pull toward connection…

If you know, deep down, that your time is now…

Then answer. Bali is calling. Your people are waiting.

Welcome home, DammeGuardian!

The circle is forming. Will you be in it?

Peace and Joy

—Ole

(Too Blessed to be stressed)

Note: This post is JUST to plant the seeds and let you know of this upcoming event. If you want to go, please wait (24 hrs) until I can provide a discount link. Team Dammegard sent me the instructions weeks ago, but I can’t presently locate the starter link. So for now—it’s pure information. If you decide you want to go, there will be a discount link made available in the comment section to this post.

In haste, and with a warm soul hug—

Celia

If you don’t want to wait for my promotional code and want to sign up now, here’s the link.





