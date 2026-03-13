The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
21hEdited

"You’re right. Christianity brainwashed me.

Now I want to spend the rest of my life loving one woman, building a faithful marriage, raising a strong and beautiful family, praying for people who hate me, forgiving when it’s hard, staying far away from gossip and bitterness, and finding my peace in Jesus.

If that’s brainwashing, I’m grateful for it." —Chad Logan

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
19hEdited

Happy Friday the 13th. I just picked, cooked and ate some kale from my garden.

Here is Paul Marik MD on your body's innate Cancer Immunity https://substack.com/home/post/p-189588363

Kale, meditation and daily exercise out in the sunshine all seem to be beneficial. From other readings, I will add that mRNA gene-therapy vaccine-products are known to impair cancer surveillance by your own lovely immune system and facilitate the new "turbo cancers".

;-(

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