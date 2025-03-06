I have worried at least one friend, slightly, and want to clarify something that just occurred to me. The difference between the written word and the writer. It’s short.
I realized that the writer person, writes things, and gets taken literally sometimes, and wants to say: “Don’t believe me, please, I’m just writing. “
“I’m fine.”
For example, I wrote this line earlier:
”Why wasn’t I born a frog?”
If I had kept it in, would you have believed me? Said: “Celia, don’t speak of yourself like that. You should want more for yourself, than just being a frog.”
See—it’s a throwing of a ball, a throwing of a thought, or flying a kite —it’s not a real psychic print out. It’s writing.
Or maybe I should say “just.”
I deliberately push the boundaries of what most people would say, maybe, but it’s not exactly me myself. Not to sound spooky.
I will (maybe) be more careful with my expressions of exaggerated states of mind. But if a painter paints a bear, they don’t present it as a bear. It’s an idea that could be a bear but it’s is not an actual bear.
These mind states are painted like the bear. Just some brush strokes, some possibilities.
I want to be believed but not taken literally or seriously.
I want to refract and reflect what I think we might all be feeling, not just me. I don’t want to idealize, or sanitize, that’s the main thing.
I’ll write more about my cats. Less about Zelensky, Trump, and various Theories of Everything.
If I did go a little pinball machine ‘crazy’ it was from too much Matrix and not enough real world.
Ok goodnight.
Thank you for staying, and keeping me company.
Perhaps you actually were born a frog but were kissed.
I first discovered you on an interview with Kevin Barrett. Near the end of the interview, you talked about how all of your work and experiences had just kinda exhausted you. It was one of the most real moments I’ve heard in that type of conversation. Take a break if you must. It all gets to be so overwhelming at times, especially these times.