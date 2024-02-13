Share this postPrayer Of The Heart (Russian)celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPrayer Of The Heart (Russian)AgainCelia FarberFeb 13, 202445Share this postPrayer Of The Heart (Russian)celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14Share 45Share this postPrayer Of The Heart (Russian)celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14SharePrevious
Prayer Of The Heart (Russian)
Gorgeous chant. For Russia. For Ukraine. For Peace
This sounds beautiful...
however, being an ex- Catholic, I was freed from a religious spirit that controls “religion”. Leaning into, embracing The Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ. I pray this Prayer of the Heart be pure and come from the very heart of The Father-- Yahweh. I pray for ALL Russians to be freed into the love and purity of Jesus Christ--Yeshua, the Son of God.