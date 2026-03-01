The scoop is not about Punch, per se, but about his stuffed IKEA friend.

You won’t believe it; What are the chances?

It’s like a glowing baseball flying across nations, oceans, and decades, pausing in the air, to fall into my own hand, bypassing millions of other hands.

Just this once, I alone, in the world, have the inside scoop-of-scoops.



Am I hyping? That’s not like me.

Yes, I am, I’m hyping.



Here’s the basic back story, to bring everybody up to speed, before I publish it:







