Prepare For A Heart-Healing Story, And A Truth Barrier Rare Exclusive, In About 20 Minutes
It's Not What You Already Know, About Punch The Adorable, Brave, Rejected Snow Monkey In Japan; It's Something You Don't Know--It Makes The Story Even More Incredible. Stay Tuned.
The scoop is not about Punch, per se, but about his stuffed IKEA friend.
You won’t believe it; What are the chances?
It’s like a glowing baseball flying across nations, oceans, and decades, pausing in the air, to fall into my own hand, bypassing millions of other hands.
Just this once, I alone, in the world, have the inside scoop-of-scoops.
Am I hyping? That’s not like me.
Yes, I am, I’m hyping.
Here’s the basic back story, to bring everybody up to speed, before I publish it:
What a sweet story. I have a Stieff ™ Plush Toy monkey that looks a lot like Punch. My guy is a silvery beige color and has the sweetest face. I bought it many years ago in a store in Germany when I was in my early 30’s. He just jumped out at me and I had to take him back to America.
He’s been through so much with me. Now he resides in a small dog bed with my dearly departed dog Roxy’s fur and nail clippings (in a bottle), a small picture of Roxy, and her favorite plush toys she had since she was a puppy.
From Harambe to Punch, have human beings learned anything?