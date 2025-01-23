Share this postThe Truth BarrierPresident Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify ALL Documents Pertaining To The Murders Of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.; Hands The Signing Pen To His Aide And Says: "Give That To RFK Jr." "Yes Sir."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePresident Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify ALL Documents Pertaining To The Murders Of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.; Hands The Signing Pen To His Aide And Says: "Give That To RFK Jr." "Yes Sir.""And Everything Will Be Revealed," Trump Says, As He SignsCelia FarberJan 23, 2025116Share this postThe Truth BarrierPresident Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify ALL Documents Pertaining To The Murders Of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.; Hands The Signing Pen To His Aide And Says: "Give That To RFK Jr." "Yes Sir."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore449ShareClip here. 116Share this postThe Truth BarrierPresident Trump Signs Executive Order To Declassify ALL Documents Pertaining To The Murders Of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.; Hands The Signing Pen To His Aide And Says: "Give That To RFK Jr." "Yes Sir."Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore449SharePreviousNext
This can only be good news. Unless a twist is coming, and a twist is always coming.
Let us see what insubordinate obstructionists have in store. Still..... "Give that pen to RFK Jr." Great stuff. Bravo.