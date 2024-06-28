Presidential Debate Outtake: Trump Strong, Biden Weak, RFK Jr. Soaring In Popularity From Adjacent Debate
This Is Wild
Prominent leftists tweeting that it’s time to switch Joe Biden out before it’s too late.
InfoWars crew: “This is a disaster for Joe Biden.”
Who are the people pulling the strings to destroy America?
I’m not a Trumper. But voted for him and will again. I would have preferred another candidate. Trump didn’t answer question. But this has been the democrat’s game plan to get this poor Biden performance and replace at convention. This was known last year. No surprises here