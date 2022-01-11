Project Veritas Video Throttled On YouTube: US Marine Corp Whistleblower Unlocks Top Secret Documents Exposing, Once Again, Fauci's Funding Of 'Project Defuse'
--Which DARPA Rejected For Being Way Too Dangerous and Violating The "Moratorium" on "Gain of Function" Research
“If this is about the Project Defuse documents, they need to credit DRASTIC. That’s where the Defuse docs originated. Unless of course they have something new.”
—TenSC
(Comment in previous post)
TWEET THIS VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/TYeIu •
‘Military documents state that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 seeking funding to conduct ga…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.