When I have come through some turbulence, (unpredictable people of ill-will, etc) I wind up at the bottom of a ravine.

That’s my word of the day: “Ravine.”

It’s merely a neurological pattern, set in childhood, reinforced through adulthood—I believe it can be overcome, and am well aware of all the techniques I have not deployed.

It’s an attunement to other people’s anger, and an exaggerated, catastrophizing response to same. It’s a mud slide into sadness, when one’s past forms a monster that blocks all exits, all plans for personal transformation.

Intra-human communications somehow bedeviled, by that (devilish) micro-beat of time lost, the micro-beat behind the beat, created by technologies designed to take intra-human communication out of “real time.”

All consciousness becomes “debt,” which means the same as “guilt” in both German and Swedish.

Down in the ravine, I write, sometimes copiously, but I do not post. I have over 3,000 such items in “draft.” I know why: The exposure to what I call ill-will causes a loss of connection, and all my words suddenly strike me as worthless. So I pickle in that for as long as it takes.

I wish I had a bull spirit, thick skin, resilience, but all I have is C-PTSD with some good light bulbs.

Start somewhere, is my advice, if this happens to you, this sudden loss of “agency.” Try to turn off the self-attacker voice, and do so with an attitude that love heals and criticism maims. Be on your own side.

Today, my lifeline it was this video below, about “freeze” and procrastination, following exposure to what Anna calls “mean people.”

She heals and helps C-PTSD because she has it, and because she does not pretend it can be “healed,” exactly. It can be lit up, and spoken to.

I have some very important things to share with you, in the coming days and weeks.

I hope this video meets and finds those who may need it, today.