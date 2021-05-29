I have a very dear friend, in Minneapolis, whose name is Richard. Most evenings, he calls me. He’s in a veteran’s home—he is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He hasn’t called in several days, which is very unusual. I’ve been calling him and he is not answering.
When the staff wouldn’t give him his Bible, I read him Psalms over the phone sometimes.
Please sa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.