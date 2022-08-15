PSYOP WATCH: The Deeply Strange Case Of Anne Heche
The odd things that were reported and emphasized about her death, in the middle of the era of celebrities' causes of death no longer being discussed at all
“'I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life,' she told ABC News in 2001.
“She said her choices were because of a painful childhood in which she was sexually abused by her father, Donald Heche.”
The Anne Heche story. Where to begin?
This:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.