Side note: During the long, excruciating years (two decades plus) of being part of an international tribe countering, protesting and de-constructing Gallo and Fauci’s lethal HIV Causes AIDS spell, I never grasped how this ‘thing’ that was so monetarily rapacious was also ideologically Marxist. Despite the countless clues, including the erection of an entire AIDS welfare state within the US economy (rent, bills, "meds” “health care” even Broadway tickets provided for the HIV positive proletariat.) Despite the continuous vicious clobberings we all (“denialists”) took for Wrong think, for being against the Party Line—the very hallmark of Marxism, this shrill hysteria over intellectual disagreement. Despite these falling piano clues, we still assumed we were tackling “bad” or “corrupt” science. I can also now wrap up the painful shards of mobbing from inside so called dissident movement, but those doing to selecting and attacking, the mobbing, are back and attacking people who don’t understand who they are.

They will, soon enough. And in the end, the fact they were paid agents will also emerge.

Watch for bullies and demoralization agents.

The spiritual dark core:

“Virus,” is “Usury,” in different form. “Virus” creates “Debt.” (Person, on whom dark spell has been cast, via tea-leaf tests like PCR, falls into a biological debt they can’t get out of. Except by taking poison that could kill them.) In HIV/AIDS people’s mortgage (time between testing positive and showing symptoms of what they called AIDS) was stretched to up to 30 years, “or beyond,” by the HIV/AIDS millionaire class. Which included gay activists in groups like TAG (Treatment Action Group, post ACT UP) who personified the ruthless revolutionary, in leather, doc martens, buzz cuts, and cultural Untouchable status.

Dr. Sabhlok Tweet here.

Previous writing on the work of Dr. Sabhlok, and his historical tracing of Public Health to Marxist roots, here.

Maybe I need to stress again: “Marxism” does not mean being in opposition to economic exploitation.

It’s a potent folk spell, funded always by global central bankers, in order to fleece the whole world, coupled with de-population, (genocide) under the pretext of counter-revolutionary stains in the soul.

Rinse, wash, repeat.

Too bad so many in health freedom movement still cry for Marxism (the pure form, of course) to come back and save us against the not correctly identified killer: “Capitalism.”