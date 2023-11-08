Punishing "Anti-Vaxx" Family By Withholding Contact With New Baby: A Widespread Phenomenon Of Inhumane Conduct
Igor Chudrov Reports On The New Class Of American Super Jerks
Igor Chudrov’s article linked here, with outtake below.
“While searching Reddit (a cesspit in many ways, and at the same time, a gold mine of relatable stories) for interesting historical posts to tweet, I came across a personal story that will touch nearly all of my readers.
“It begins as a throwback to the past - and it is something many of us lived th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.