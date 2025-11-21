Last week, my sister Bibi and I went to see the ballet version of The Who’s Quadrophenia, in New York, on opening night, which Bibi had gotten us tickets to.

Bibi wrote a review that was so enthusiastic, I wanted to publish it—to open up a new vein of lighter fare—cultural writings.

I loved the show but wouldn’t have had a clue how to write about it.

Here’s Bibi’s review, followed by a very wonderful appearance of Townshend talking about it with Stephen Colbert:

So yes, Quadrophenia has been adapted into a Rock Ballet. Are you a Who purist? I’m certainly not, though I’m a lifelong fan. I’m hopelessly swept away by all of these grand projects reinterpreting Pete’s work, starting with Tommy the Movie. When I was 12 - FIFTY years ago - I saw that movie 13 times. I didn’t even appreciate the original Tommy album recording until my 20’s. No, I loved the grandiose spectacle! Roger Daltrey flying through the air, Elton John the sparkly Pinball Wizard, Tina Turner the Acid Queen, all this mad colorful surreal imagery put to this amazing music. I was addicted to Tommy The Movie.

And now, fifty years later, Quadrophenia the Ballet continues to transport me.

I thought it was absolutely spellbinding. First of all, just the orchestration knocked me out in the first punch. Ten years ago, Quadrophenia went symphonic. Pete collaborated with composer Rachel Fuller (who he is married to) and tenor Alfie Boe, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and others to create a symphonic version of Quadrophenia, arranged for orchestra, opera singer and choir. There were shows at Carnegie Hall, but I drove to Tanglewood to experience it there. It was unforgettable, forever seared in my memory. I loved hearing opera singers sing these songs - and those orchestrations! Both Billy Idol and Pete jumped onstage for cameos to keep it real, providing a sweet moment of cultural levity.

Here we have a Rock Ballet, using those orchestrations - with no singing at all. Lead vocal melodies are presented in various instruments, violins, harmonica, etc. and everything holds up beautifully. The dancers tell the story. I don’t know anything about ballet or modern dance but I can tell you: all of this hit very differently than seeing Broadway dancers perform Tommy. Ballet dancers are more fluid, expressive and more like mimes telling a story with their bodies.

I had never seen these elements portrayed in dance: anger, loneliness, fear, war, drunkenness, jealousy, teenage confusion. It was truly a new dimension.

And to see these trained ballet dancers doing the mod dances to snippets of “My Generation” and “I Can’t Explain” WOW like a dream synthesizing things that are not at all normally connected in real life - but it works in the dream.

During so much of the performance, I found myself transported. Feeling all elements of Quadrophenia, in a wordless way for the first time. The sets were just gorgeous. The choreography, groundbreaking. The colors have stayed with me - blues, greens, grays. Brighton Beach. The water.

And as if it wasn’t overwhelming enough - Pete was suddenly onstage, playing an acoustic, fingerpicked version of “I’m One”.

I’m over the moon for this production. His music truly transcends the rock vocabulary.

May Pete continue to break new ground forever and ever. I’ll be in the audience every chance I get.

—Bibi Farber



At the end of the show, Peter took to the stage to share the sad news that the choreographer had died of cancer.

