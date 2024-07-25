Link here.

And same clip with commentary, here.

A History Of The New World Order Power Point Presentation By James Perloff

I doubt Trump has any idea that he is being discussed in this way, or that his Make America Great Again, is considered trivia, or garbage. The same could be said for the United States itself is, unless and until it serves its Altar Boy role perfectly in the ushering in of the “Redemption,” (NWO) at the temple in Jerusalem.

I despair at my conservative, Christian friends who “stand with Israel” as conservatives and as Christians—The First De-Programming Level Is the Scofield Bible. That should free all Evangelical Christians up to see the NWO masterplan and oppose it, without feeling they are betraying God and Scripture itself. I wrote about the NWO genesis of the Scofield Reference Bible here.