Rabbi Explains The Biblical Prophecy That Has Trump Assisting "The Jewish Kingdom Over All Of Mankind In Jerusalem," And "Surrendering" The United States To It; First His Right Ear Had To Be Grazed
Most Conservatives Right Now Are Carrying The Robes Of Those Ushering In The Final, Totalitarian and Long Planned New World Order; "I Stand With Israel" Is Also "I Stand With The New World Order"
Link here.
And same clip with commentary, here.
A History Of The New World Order Power Point Presentation By James Perloff
I doubt Trump has any idea that he is being discussed in this way, or that his Make America Great Again, is considered trivia, or garbage. The same could be said for the United States itself is, unless and until it serves its Altar Boy role perfectly in the ushering in of the “Redemption,” (NWO) at the temple in Jerusalem.
I despair at my conservative, Christian friends who “stand with Israel” as conservatives and as Christians—The First De-Programming Level Is the Scofield Bible. That should free all Evangelical Christians up to see the NWO masterplan and oppose it, without feeling they are betraying God and Scripture itself. I wrote about the NWO genesis of the Scofield Reference Bible here.
When I saw Netanyahu's speech yesterday I wanted to puke. America, first has to kick AIPAC out which will never happen, too much greed and AIPAC is blackmailing most of Congress so they'll stay silent or "stand with Israel" I don't know how this ends because even if Trump wins, Israel has him by the balls too and I know he'll do whatever they want him to do, so that leaves us going in circles, sadly.
Thank you for exposing this. Zionism always was and still remains a complete fraud which pretends to speak for all Jews when in fact it is nothing more than a front for the agenda of a small cult - the cabal. Those people only serve the darkness that is blatantly trying to enslave all of us and sees us - those who survive - as nothing more than cattle to be prodded and manipulated as they see fit. Proud of my own grandfather - my mother’s dad from Vienna - who was Jewish but already against Zionism way back in it’s early days.