Share this postRafa Nadal's Tennis Career Ends: In Video Announcing His Retirement, He Is Tearful And Seems Traumatizedceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRafa Nadal's Tennis Career Ends: In Video Announcing His Retirement, He Is Tearful And Seems TraumatizedPromoted Vaccines, Said He Took (At Least) Two, Once Criticized Djokovic For Not Following "The Rules," and For Being "Selfish"Celia FarberOct 10, 202480Share this postRafa Nadal's Tennis Career Ends: In Video Announcing His Retirement, He Is Tearful And Seems Traumatizedceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther39Share80Share this postRafa Nadal's Tennis Career Ends: In Video Announcing His Retirement, He Is Tearful And Seems Traumatizedceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther39SharePrevious
Lost respect for Rafa and Roger for not standing with Novak. United, they certainly would have prevailed and the world would be a different place today.
Whoops....so many were duped......but the sad part is that most would line up again..... as JJ Couey says, "Your consciousness is prime real estate" ....
Check out this truth bomb....... Traitors in Gov- US, Canada, UK https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/7W6oGps31C6qWZ2Vnbj41b