I look up from my computer, sitting in the sofa, and I see his little face, in the “forbidden zone,” which is this particular window. None of the other cats have ever appeared in this window, but clearly Rafa has found a path on the rooftop run, and appears a little proud of himself upon seeing me startle.

“Rafa!” I call out. “What are you doing out there?”

The cats are the only things that pull me out of my bog, the daily futile quest to interpret the Anaconda’s intentions.

Rafa appearing in that window, which has happened a few times in recent days, is a stark relief from my online life in the cyber quarry. Otherwise I may not take any breaks at all.

I feel myself becoming a tunnel creature, most days, speaking to nobody and just striking at the rock walls, as if to liberate myself from some kind of captivity.

What am I looking for? What do I expect to find? It’s only getting more and more difficult, or impossible to see, anything, clearly.

But everybody thinks everybody sucks, mostly, or can’t be trusted—the new craze.

Today I got punched on X for being a “propagandist” for the Zionist deep state, and Bobby Kennedy. That was a new one.

It’s brutal out there, if you don’t pounce on everybody’s weaknesses and show off how little you think of them all. You also get punched if you express dismay, because then you’re not being the right kind of soldier.

I wonder if I should stop all of it, and go back to interviewing people who know what they’re talking about. (For your money, and your time.)

It’s…in progress, just has not happened. I’m going de-voiced like in that Neil Postman book.

When I see Rafa’s funny little face in that window, I am both relieved and then, a little alarmed.

It’s a straight drop on one side, and I think of it as the “bird ledge.” As you can see, I’ve tried, (in vain,) to attract birds, with bread crumbs. We’ve had one pigeon, once, all these months. Granada pigeons aren’t like New York City pigeons, who used to flock in droves onto our fire escape at the first sign of food.

I get very little done, and time is very odd. Each day is a failure to do what I thought I should.

The cats ground me, and bring me delight and relief.

You can see Rafa’s older ‘brother’ Alexander, in that picture, seeming to also wonder what he’s doing out there. I open the window and Rafa comes right in, and then jumps on me, purring intensely, as though very relieved to be back inside after his daring adventure.

The other day the doorbell rang, and one of my neighbors was holding him: “Is he yours?” he said. I said yes, and thanked him.

He gets around, Rafa, and I let him, mostly. All three of them roam the building, the inner balconies, and the inter-connected rooftops, which they can reach both from the balcony and the stairwell.

The only one who ever got into trouble was Alex, one time when I closed the bedroom window on a particularly cold night, without doing a head count. I found him the next afternoon on a wall, down an alleyway, with a bloodied face, and yowling. I was utterly destroyed, until I found him—something made me turn down that alley way. My angels, his angels—

I don’t think he had fallen—x rays showed no broken bones—but he had gotten into some kind of brawl. My little baby. And it was all because I did something thoughtless. But I got a reprieve. Again.

I borrowed a ladder from a nearby shopkeeper, climbed up, and held up a sofa cushion to retrieve him.

Last few weeks, we’ve been to see Nestor the vet, quite a lot. Both of the boys got sterilized, (😞) and Lewis got a tumor removed.

Alex x-rayed, and sterilized, and Lewis’ tumor removed, was a total of 400 euros.

My son said, marveling: “You throw a bunch of cats at them and they take care of everything and return them a few hours later, for only 400 euros.”

I reckon it would be 7 times that in the US.

When I had to come back, the next day, as I had removed Lewis’ lampshade, thinking I could keep an eye on him, (but he tore out several stitches right away,) I confessed my error and apologized. In America, nation of over-reaction, I would have been harshly scolded and probably told Lewis could have died. So I was braced for that, even though I knew Nestor’s kind nature.

Nestor smiled and reassured me not to worry. “It’s the war of the stitches!” he said, and laughed. (“La guerra de los puntos.”) He said if I need to come back again, that’s ok too!

He refused payment—and this re-stitching required anesthesia.

It did happen again, some 8 days later. He stitched him up again, (again he needed anesthesia) and again refused to let me pay him.

I brought two boxes of luxury confection for the office, and he thanked me very graciously, but it was nothing. Sometimes I can’t bear it, this kindness I don’t feel I deserve, or at least, am unaccustomed to, and have not earned.

Lewis was so stoic about his cone. On the one hand I’m completely numb, on the other hand, everything breaks my heart. I miss everybody, and can’t stop to think about any of them because what good would it do? Some kind of comet attacked our world and all of us are now somewhere unfamiliar, strangely unable to find each other, meet each other. We all used to be nearer, somehow, but it’s not only the dead who are far away. It’s everybody.

It’s true, I’m in a kind place, a beautiful place—but I sit on the internet all day, soaking in degrees of hostility and suspicion, dreadful facts, horrors— always wondering why I can’t change, or let go.

Develop some kind of life. Forget trying to crack the puzzle. Admit defeat! Do normal person things.

When, the other day, Lewis had healed up, after almost 2 weeks in the cone, and he got his stitches out, Nestor kneeled down and looked into Lewis’ eyes, rubbing his head.

“I really like this cat,” he said.

Lewis is indescribably awesome, and I was pleased Nestor picked up on it.

I don’t even want to go anywhere, because of how great he is.

He watches over the little ones, and lets them eat first, and they adore him.

The night we got Alex, Lewis stared at him with an unbroken stare for a very long time, wondering, I guess, how there was suddenly an exact replica of him in the house, but smaller.

Alex and Rafa are both rescued from traumatic situations—Rafa’s mother had been hit by a car, (sorry) and his siblings had all been adopted, leaving him alone in the world.

It started out that I was only fostering them.

Alex had hitchhiked, they said, in a car engine, from some other part of Spain, and was stuck in a tree, meowing. I don’t know what happened to his mother, but I was warned he was an escape artist, so he spent the first night in a cage and we all sat with him. Rafa showed what in the communist youth party in Sweden, they called “solidarity,” by refusing to leave the side of the cage. Later, as they grew, when either of them got caged, for any reason, the other would sit next to the cage—every time.

Here’s Alex and Rafa, that first night.

When Alex got to be a bit older, Lewis showed some humorous domination behaviors.



He simply sat on Alex, for long periods of time, and Alex, in keeping with his accepting nature, didn’t fight back. He just waited until Lewis released him.

Now that the hierarchy is established, they’re the best of friends.



Lewis never did this with Rafa, who is way more aggressive, and has been tackling Alex since he was tiny, with relentless energy.

Alex was thus named because he was found on Alexander Fleming street.

He’s the middle child, and the most affectionate in some ways. He’s thin, while Rafa is chubby, and obsessed with food. He started out his eating solid food life like this.

He breaks kitchen objects to get food faster in the morning.

Every day is the same, more or less.

I have a growing anxiety that I am wasting my life, becoming strange and reclusive. More and more reclusive.

Always intending to write, call, reach out, follow up, break silences, settle scores, keep promises. But as soon as I start to look at the “news” I start reacting like a tilting pinball machine.

It always seems, and feels, so very urgent.

It gets more and more Matrix-ey all the time. My friend Ann told me the other day we’re in something called “the second matrix.”

It’s where everybody doesn’t trust anybody, and is a by-product, somehow, of success.

It was all supposed to be so glorious.