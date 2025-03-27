Share this postThe Truth BarrierRe-Defining "Grift" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRe-Defining "Grift" For Only $1,000 The White House Spiritual Advisor Says God Will Unlock Seven Supernatural Blessings And Assign You An AngelCelia FarberMar 27, 2025123Share this postThe Truth BarrierRe-Defining "Grift" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8511ShareLink here.I didn’t know there was a “White House Spiritual Advisor.”This is truly incredible.123Share this postThe Truth BarrierRe-Defining "Grift" Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8511SharePrevious
I wonder if you call in the next five minutes if they'll double the offer....and throw in free shipping?
A Level of Absolute Bullshit that not even the Dem's can top!! Somebody should be ashamed this has any affiliation with the White House.