It was on my return uptown on the 1 train during the storm, late, on the last night of editing the Peter Duesberg memorial film, that I re-read it, yet again. The subway car was slushy and wet, people ranged from miserable to catatonic.

But I was suddenly on a flying carpet, absorbed in a very familiar, dog-eared book.

I missed my stop, and the 1 train went express, to 110th Malcolm X Blvd. The conductor had been shouting at us repeatedly that this would happen, but I didn’t hear him.

It’s a marvel I didn’t wind up in Van Cortlandt Park, for how absorbed I was.

I was certainly the only person on that train laughing out loud.

Especially the passage about the scary teacher Målle, who discovers young Tranströmer has forgotten his text book.

“It was like being out in a field, watching a bull approach.”

Or the unintentionally hilarious lines: “He set the mushroom on his desk. It was both liberating and shocking to have caught a glimpse of his private life!”

(I can hear my father Barry saying: “That is sooooo Swedish.”)

I think also of what teachers today teach their students, and shudder to think what props they place on their desks.

Humbling, and inspiring, to be reminded what peaks have been reached in autobiographical writing. (Tranströmer left only a few texts, at the back of some collections.)

My highlights and asterisks are from the 1990s, I think.

This particular book has managed to stay with me over the decades, never gets lost—left on a plane or a train.

My only "“quibble” is not with the snow-crystal pitch perfect Mr. Tranströmer, who quite possibly can do no wrong, but with the generally excellent translator Robin Fulton:

“Minnena Ser Mig” in the original Swedish, means “The Memories See Me.” (Not “Memories Look At Me.”)

But so what.

“Tranan” translates to “…the Tran.”

Re-reading this transported me back to a time before all this, when human beings (not only Nobel Laureate poets) were so precisely and quietly in touch with themselves.

Now it feels like one is a cartoon character, having to project synthetic observations from a simulated world. One has to have a “take” on everything. Persuasion borders on aggression, before you know it.

I remain opposed to “good writing,” for the record.

I just love honest writing, that leaves a trace of “what is was like to be a human being,” in a given time and place.

Who will read such “unnecessary” things in the “future,” I can’t say.

For that matter—who will write them?