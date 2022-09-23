Red Dawn: Watching A Batch Of Covid Commercials and Old Socialist Propaganda
And finally Seeing what Binds Them All. They're all expressions of communist ideation--re-appearing as "Public Health." What Milan Kundera called "Communist Kitsch," which was the perfect term.
“The nature of the Soviet system is such that it will calm down only when you become identical to it.”
Vladimir Bukovsky, Judgment in Moscow: Soviet Crimes and Western Complicity
Note on the text: I say “communism” as a broad-brush term, signifying a particular neurosis as well as very well documented history. I don’s use the word at face value. In 2022, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.