I don’t know her age, and I will never meet her, and if I did, I would probably not tell her that she is a poet, only because, that would be the absolute least of her concerns, having lost everything.
All these children who have lost their mothers, have lost everything.
James Elder reads Rehab’s words here, at the end.
I heard them, and they stayed in my mind for the next 24 hours, and were again on my mind this morning when I woke up, and again now.
They killed my mother. I used to be beautiful. Now I cannot wash; What do you want me to say? --Rehab
They killed my mother.
I used to be beautiful.
Now I cannot wash.
What do you want me to say?
—Rehab
Poetry Knowers
There are guardians of poetry, as there are guardians of everything. They have conferences, grants, journals and panel discussions, to discuss what poetry is or is not.
I would be so curious how many of them would stop cold in the corridor upon hearing those four lines from a little girl, not trying to write poetry.
Would they say: “Wait— Read that again!”
Would they arrange an entire panel around the interval, the leap, between line 1 and line 2?
The mystery of poetry.
It’s incredible.
What could we do
A friend sent me a video
An F-15 climbing to forty thousand feet
In a matter of seconds
Truly magnificent
Our monument to tragedy
I thought what could we do
If we weren’t who we are
This technology
This weapon of war
What could we do
We don’t build cathedrals anymore
We build death
Poetry is simple childhood honesty from the heart. Pure.