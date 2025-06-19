The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Driver's avatar
Michael Driver
2h

It’s incredible.

What could we do

A friend sent me a video

An F-15 climbing to forty thousand feet

In a matter of seconds

Truly magnificent

Our monument to tragedy

I thought what could we do

If we weren’t who we are

This technology

This weapon of war

What could we do

We don’t build cathedrals anymore

We build death

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Poetry is simple childhood honesty from the heart. Pure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture