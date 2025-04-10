I got a phone call from Daisy Papp, and she suggested I take the article down.

At first it was merely a matter of my having listed her as a contributor to the dossier.

I had been told she was a contributor to the dossier, on a Zoom call (luckily there is a recording, so our miscommunication can be reviewed.) She was not, apparently. I asked if it sufficed that I remove her name but emotions ran high and all I was able to glean was that what I posted was “not good,” and I should take it down.

I said ok then.

I asked if tomorrow I could be told what was wrong with it, and hopefully put it back up.

I did not understand the discussion after that.

This is a very rough “terrain,” I have to say.

I won’t say more about that right now, in the interest of diplomacy.

I will go back to the drawing board and see what all parties believe is the best way to cover this document’s revelations, which are not new. They were just new to me, and I believed they would be new to you all.

Stay tuned for continued coverage, and sorry for this disruption.

I do wish…they had a press officer. One person who might assist non German, well intentioned reporters.





