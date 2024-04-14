One of Reiner’s attorneys sent this to me. Please, if you can spare the time, listen to it, and cross-publish it.

Infiltration is, was, and always will be our biggest problem. (And blind spot.)

Here is Greg Reese’s latest report on Reiner Fuellmich, including the shocking facts about the rape of a 4 year old boy, covered up, by some of the dark figures who infiltrated and gathered intelligence on Reiner—apparently German intelligence.

Nice people.