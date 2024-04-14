Reiner Fuellmich, In 18 Minute Recording From Prison, Reveals Deep Infiltration, Intelligence Gathering, And Plot; Also Says Covid Empire Of Lies Crumbling
"There Will Be An Official Investigation Of The Pandemic."
One of Reiner’s attorneys sent this to me. Please, if you can spare the time, listen to it, and cross-publish it.
Infiltration is, was, and always will be our biggest problem. (And blind spot.)
Here is Greg Reese’s latest report on Reiner Fuellmich, including the shocking facts about the rape of a 4 year old boy, covered up, by some of the dark figures who infiltrated and gathered intelligence on Reiner—apparently German intelligence.
Nice people.
Reiner is a modern day hero. I learned of him when seeing reports from La Quinta Columna and Richard Del Gado 4 years ago. Reiner did a series of early investigations with Dr David Martin. He will be noted by me as one who stood up and paid the price.
This guy has done nothing wrong but put voice to the wrong doings of those involved with the machinery of Covid and Vaccinations…
He deserves immediate freedom and those that put him behind bars should swop places.