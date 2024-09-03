Reiner Fuellmich Reports From Prison Stunning Revelations Unearthed In Documents: "This Entire Proceeding Was Started By One Of The Most Obscure Intelligence Services In Germany." It Was Kept Secret
From "Further Inland Authorities," ie German State Itself, Overran Normal Deportation Process And Used Fake One To Make Sure Fuellmich Could Never Respond "State Protection Relevance" Written In Bold
Of course this secret Stasi-like outfit calls itself “The German Constitutional Protection Agency.” What else would you call a stealth shadow gang that kidnaps German citizens after luring them to an embassy in another country, denies all forms of due process, and commits crimes against citizens and the judiciary itself that warrant prison sentences? And that’s just the German side—to say nothing of the Mexican side.
“So nobody was supposed to know about this secret arrangement.”
This is really jaw-dropping (yet not surprising.) I listened to it twice, and took notes.
The story just keeps getting “crazier.”
https://icic.law/2024/09/02/🇺🇸-dr-reiner-fuellmich-four-statements-on-the-criminal-proceedings-against-me/
I just got a note from a reader that the video is blocked? It is not blocked from where I am, which is Spain. Click on the link to the ICIC website, it should play. Let me know.
Very chilling. Thanks for this update. There seems to be a worldwide destruction of defendant rights J6 style. I pray in Jesus’s name for Reiner’s protection and release.