Share this postThe Truth BarrierReiner Fuellmich Sentenced To 3 Years and 9 Months Minus 13 Months For Time ServedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreReiner Fuellmich Sentenced To 3 Years and 9 Months Minus 13 Months For Time ServedFacing An Addition 2 Years and 8 Months in PrisonCelia FarberApr 24, 2025107Share this postThe Truth BarrierReiner Fuellmich Sentenced To 3 Years and 9 Months Minus 13 Months For Time ServedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9522Share107Share this postThe Truth BarrierReiner Fuellmich Sentenced To 3 Years and 9 Months Minus 13 Months For Time ServedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9522SharePrevious
Time and a payment?? FOR WHAT, EXACTLY!!! This is so bogus and everyone knows it, beyond a shadow of a doubt.
And textbooks still say the NAZIS lost WW2.