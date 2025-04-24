The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
5h

Time and a payment?? FOR WHAT, EXACTLY!!! This is so bogus and everyone knows it, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
5h

And textbooks still say the NAZIS lost WW2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture