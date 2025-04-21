OUTTAKES from Elsa’s post, (headline above) quoting a writer I’d not read before, at “Laufpass,” named Kerstin Heusinger, who really brings out the shocking and perverse nature of the Fuellmich “trial.”

Elsa wrote:





Here is an outtake from an earlier Laufpass writing, (unclear who the author is) “Magic In The Fuellmich Case,” From December 2024, with details that are simply nauseating:

What the devil are they doing over there in Germany, running an S&M parlor out of a prison? (This is me talking.)

I think the sadomasochistic elements in all this have been understated.

We’ll have a new piece this week, by Paul Gregory.