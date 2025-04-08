DAISY PAPP and ANA GARNER Zoom meeting Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 15.00 (3 pm) New York time, 12 noon Los Angeles time, 05.00 (5 am) (Wednesday) Sydney time, 07.00 (7 am) (Wednesday) Auckland time

Ana Garner added as guest (note to self: there may be a bio for Ana in Charles's version of invitation)

Dear All,

Daisy Papp (please see below) and Ana Garner will speak to us on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 8 pm London time.

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International invites you to a Zoom meeting on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 15.00 (3 pm) New York time, 12 noon Los Angeles time, 03.00 (3 am) (Wednesday) Borneo time, 05.00 (5 am) (Wednesday) Sydney time, 07.00 (7 am) (Wednesday) Auckland time.

Please see the invitation below. Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

PLEASE NOTE: Recordings of these meetings are posted on the Rumble channel within 48 hours of the live event: https://rumble.com/user/cbkovess

Daisy Papp Biography

Daisy Papp was born and raised in Germany, speaks 3 languages (English, German, Hungarian) fluently and has spent a lifetime helping others. In fact, some even state that Daisy is the world’s best-kept recipe!

Daisy has been a close friend and confidante to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his wife Inka for years. She and Inka speak regularly on Reiner's situation and together have launched a new initiative to raise awareness on Reiner's quest for justice. Daisy brings a wealth in special skills to the international community who are caring, humane thinkers and has the great appreciation from Inka and Reiner to bring light and positive energy to the current challenging state for human development. Together with Inka, they have set forth to set a high standard for spiritual and ethical aspiration and growth, and they reach their hands and ask all for participation.



Daisy founded SelfRecoding® in 2008, the recipe for success to heal the past, clear the present, create a bright future and save humanity at a rapid pace.

Daisy has extensive experience gained through years in exceptional training in NLP, EFT, EMDR, Energy Psychology and other modalities with world-renowned psychologists, neuroscientists and leaders in the coaching industry. The "Together We Are Strong" and "Together for Each Other" project is possible with the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation's help, which was founded in 2022.

Daisy has made justice for Reiner and for Inka her top priority, and has written many dozen letters to world leaders and personalities with international prominence to enlist them in the success for Reiner's justice, for Reiner's freedom and for Reiner's health. She has campaigned diligently, and she is keeping her promises and getting responses that will achieve the results we all share in this forum. She is both a bridge builder and a facilitator for the emergence in human and humane values. “Together we are strong” and "Together for Each Other" is her motto.



Daisy has an impressive track record and has logged hundreds of hours leading seminars and workshops. She has helped individuals, couples, world leaders and Fortune 500 CEOs on every continent and has demonstrated a unique commitment to her profession with more than 20,000 hours in one-on-one sessions. Her books are sold in more than 50 countries. Daisy brings her expertise to the Mindset Evolution Podcast by Bald and Blonde, which she has been producing since 2020. Together with renowned “Baldwarrior” Kathi Tait in Australia, the show encircles Earth and helps millions more listeners in more than 100 countries improve their lives using mindset tools, the focus in the podcast.



Daisy was a signed artist with EMI Music as a singer/songwriter. Her music is broadcast on radio stations in Europe and the US, her visual art is presented at prestigious art fairs and museums in the United States, and collected by art lovers in private collections around the world. She empowers people everywhere and elevates awareness for human values while building strong and inspired societies.

Daisy Papp now lives in sunny Florida and released her newest book in December 2024, 5+2 The Formula for Life.



Stephen Frost is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting

Topic: Stephen Frost's Personal Meeting Room

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09