I find this clip very moving. I think I have watched it three times. It’s his era. We’re living in a Girard-mapped world.

How imitative (mimetic) and reciprocal we are. Mimesis—the act of resembling.

How much have we seen this in our “health freedom communities,” in recent years? When one figure is turned on, the hostility explodes quickly, spreads “virally” and people seem to believe they are having their own unique experience of condemnation/scorn/distrust. Likely they’re just having a Girard “crowd” experience, wanting to diffuse tension, wanting to become safe by being accepted by the crowd.

Like even, as Girard describes, befell Peter.

*Girard was a Roman Catholic.