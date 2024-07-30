This morning, breaking news from Venezuela includes what appears to be police and military joining the (far as I can tell) people-led anti-Maduro protests, even removing their uniforms and bulletproof vests. Some are reporting that Maduro has fled the Miraflores Presidential Palace.

Those of us who still detest a central bank funded criminal, murderous hoax known as “socialism” are therefore, temporarily, happy. But not so fast. (I’ll get to it.)

First—my plain old feelings:

I watched this short clip this morning, I had not had coffee, and was not “thinking.”

I started to feel a wave of emotion rise from my pelvis and make its way to my throat, then eyes. I was trying to repress it. (I can’t say why.) But then my eyes filled with tears, I was gulping for air, I couldn't see anything; I finally surrendered to it and just cried, audibly.

This all happened before my head/mind could join in. Perhaps somebody will tell me why this is not a real, true, sound, or people-led freedom uprising, but at the moment, I am going to experience it as such because that sure is what it looks like to me.

Clip, again.

People chanting “Libertad!” gets me every time.

This clip shows police officers removing their uniforms and bulletproof vests.

More here. [post claims Maduro has fled Miraflores palace.]

I went to X to see how exactly I was not seeing what I thought I was, why I was duped. It was very easy to find the counter-flog:

Hm.

But it’s being enacted by hundreds of thousands of real Venezuelan people. Are they all induced by CIA/Mossad to cry for freedom and risk their lives to oust Maduro? Frequency technology? Do they not have sound reasons?

A friend who actually was on the ground in Venezuela to monitor the election, (left of center) texted me: “All the vote fraud is a lie. This is a color revolution to seize their oil.”

Important to get all angles into the frame. (I’ll name and quote my friend in future posts once I have asked her which of her pieces she’d like me to share.)

Meanwhile: The right of center take on the election:

They got too sloppy with this steal—you’ll see details below from Thor Halvorssen, of HRF (Human Rights Foundation) who I actually worked for in 2007 for about a year. HRF focuses its human rights watches on abuses in the Americas, and is a unicorn among Human Rights groups for being “anti-communist.” [Halvorssen’s father is Norwegian, his mother Venezuelan.]

Big Picture

I feel sometimes that sinking feeling that the “globalists” run both sides of everything and therefore it is foolish to “hope” for “freedom” making any kind of comeback, anywhere.

Still, we also know that despondency only pleases the devil.

Venezuela has been through so much hell, and I will be rooting for the people’s will to prevail, as I root for the same in the US, and everywhere.

When I was in Prague for the Velvet Revolution in November 1989, one of the most prominent (hand painted) signs read: Svobodné Volby. (Free Elections.)

Decades later, I learned that Soros was funding it, and Havel was a globalist puppet, or wound up being one?

All I can say is, I know what I saw. It was as “real” as real can be.