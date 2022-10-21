Requiem: ACIP Votes unanimously To Add The Deadliest "Vaccines" Ever Made To The "Childhood Schedule"
As expected. In this madhouse.
“CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices will vote at 1:20 pm today to put the covid vaccines on the childhood schedule. Expect a unanimous yes vote.”
Meryl Nass here.
”ACIP committee approves mRNA vaccines for the childhood schedule 15-0
We all predicted this would happen. This allows the EUA to end, but provides full immunity protection foreve…
