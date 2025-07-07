The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. L. Ward III's avatar
J. L. Ward III
2h

My son was on the search team yesterday for Malaya. I live in Idaho but will relay your post to my son immediately even though he probably has the news already. God Bless you Celia for getting this story out to everyone in your sphere, and prayers for Malaya's family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
doug's avatar
doug
2h

Good god. I already have tears welling up in my eyes. God bless her and let her be an example of beauty and bravery to everyone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture